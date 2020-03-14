IND vs SA | Indian players seen wearing masks at Lucknow airport

According to reports, earlier, it was looking as though the remainder of the two ODIs between India and South Africa would be played with empty stands due to the Covid-19 scare. In fact, the proceedings of the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand were carried out closed doors, at the SCG, on Friday. Eventually, the reports added that due to this scenario the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa would be played at the same venue itself for cost cutting.