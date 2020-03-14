IND vs SA | Indian players seen wearing masks at Lucknow airport

Today at 10:46 AM
After the first ODI in Dharamsala was washed out, the Indian team flew out to Lucknow and has been seen wearing masks after touchdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. India and South Africa were supposed to meet at Lucknow for the 2nd ODI, to be conducted closed doors, but has now been cancelled.
According to reports, earlier, it was looking as though the remainder of the two ODIs between India and South Africa would be played with empty stands due to the Covid-19 scare. In fact, the proceedings of the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand were carried out closed doors, at the SCG, on Friday. Eventually, the reports added that due to this scenario the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa would be played at the same venue itself for cost cutting.
However, the latest confirmation from the BCCI has it that the series has been postponed to later this year due to the alarming situation. The players of Indian cricket team had made their way to Lucknow already and were seen wearing protective masks, ahead of the second ODI against the Proteas. As Yuzvendra Chahal tweeted a picture, on Friday, of Indian cricketers wearing masks while flying to Lucknow, it became viral on social media.
The 2nd ODI was scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, on Sunday. Meanwhile, the IPL has also been pushed to April 15 from it’s original date of start- March 29.
