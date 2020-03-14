AUS VS NZ | Depth in fast bowling unit makes New Zealand formidable, attests Matt Henry

Yesterday at 9:21 PM
Matt Henry, the New Zealand fast bowler, believes that the secret of New Zealand's success has been the depth of fast bowlers which has made them formidable in both white and red-ball format. The speedster also praised the heavily impressive Kyle Jameison after his success against India.
Matt Henry, the New Zealand fast bowler, believes that the secret of New Zealand's success has been the depth of fast bowlers which has made them a formidable unit in both white and red-ball format. New Zealand has always been a paradise for swing bowlers. There are three things that tend to assist swing: a cross-wind, cloud cover and the right sort of outfield to either keep the ball in good condition or scuff it up greatly.
The Kiwis regularly has all three. The Black Caps have Lockie Ferguson's express pace, and a strong army of white ball pace bowlers, including Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, and veteran Tim Southee.
"We've always had good depth in New Zealand Cricket when it comes to fast bowlers. At home in New Zealand, with the wickets we play on, it's quite an important role. Obviously, that helps set up the up and coming seasons, and when you've got a talented group like we've got at the moment and these guys that aren't here are also pushing the door. It's a good position for New Zealand cricket to be in, to have that kind of depth and I think it's good also to have everyone around the group. You're always pushing each other and learning new skills and push yourself to new limits," said Matt Henry as quoted by Sportstar.
The latest good find for the team management is right-arm seamer Kyle Jamieson. Brought into the side in the absence of veteran left-arm quick Neil Wagner, Jamieson made an impact in the ODIs against India and the two Tests that followed. With all this potential and form, the Kiwis would have hoped to accomplish what they've never done before — defeat Kangaroos in Australia in an ODI series of multiple games. They will have to wait longer to bid for it though, as the second and third ODIs have been cancelled as a precaution to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"I think he's been brilliant, to have a start like he has is fantastic. That transition where he's gone to Auckland last year; he's obviously done really well, and he has developed into a fine young bowler,” he added.
