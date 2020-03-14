AUS VS NZ | Depth in fast bowling unit makes New Zealand formidable, attests Matt Henry

"We've always had good depth in New Zealand Cricket when it comes to fast bowlers. At home in New Zealand, with the wickets we play on, it's quite an important role. Obviously, that helps set up the up and coming seasons, and when you've got a talented group like we've got at the moment and these guys that aren't here are also pushing the door. It's a good position for New Zealand cricket to be in, to have that kind of depth and I think it's good also to have everyone around the group. You're always pushing each other and learning new skills and push yourself to new limits," said Matt Henry as quoted by Sportstar.