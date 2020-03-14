Coronavirus precautions a necessity, we have to live to play, feels Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat, who lifted the Ranji Trophy on Friday, is concerned about the coronavirus threat and has said that they have to live to play. The left-arm pacer represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that has been suspended till April 15 to contain the pandemic.

Saurashtra won the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, on Thursday, March 13. The skipper of the Saurashtra team and fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat scalped two Bengal wickets by giving away 96 runs at the run rate of 2.6 runs per over. Unadkat was also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 67 wickets. Unadkat who is concerned about the coronavirus threat said the only thing you want is to at least live and watch the game.

“The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. Whatever precautions have to be taken, will be good for everyone. Not just for the players, but also for the spectators. The only thing you want is to at least live and watch the game. You can watch it on television or come to the stadium but you have to be living for that,” says Jaydev Unadkat, reported Sportstar.

Following the Health Ministry advisory to host closed-door matches to prevent the Novel CoronaVirus (COVID-19) situation, the Saurashtra Cricket Association did not allow fans inside on day five. The players with their families, officials and media were the only ones present. Unadkat added that we don’t want to give away to this virus which will stop us from playing the game.

“I am sure all players will be taking precautions. It will be good for the world as a whole because at the end of the day, we are all humans and we want to survive. We don’t want to give away to this virus which will stop us from playing the game,” he said.

Saurashtra secured its maiden Ranji title beating Bengal on the basis of a first-innings lead.