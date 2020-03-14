Calling off games inevitable given the circumstances, feels VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman although disappointed with the calling off of matches deemed the decision a necessary evil to ward off the imminent threat of COVID 19. Laxman went on to praise the stakeholders who stood with the governing body through thick and thin as IPL was postponed to April 15.

Laxman shared that public health should be given priority in such dire times and both the boards have taken a tough yet right decision to do away with the games now. The BCCI informed that the remaining two games will be rescheduled once the chips fall on the ongoing outbreak.

“The postponement of the remaining two One-Day Internationals between India and South Africa was inevitable, given the circumstances. The coronavirus pandemic is gradually bringing life to a standstill across the world, and as is unfortunately normally the case, it is tragedies such as these that put life in perspective," Laxman wrote in his column for TOI.

"After initially announcing that the Lucknow and Kolkata matches would be played behind closed doors, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Cricket South Africa acted in the best interest of all stakeholders of our great game and announced the rescheduling of the two matches left after Thursday's first ODI in Dharamsala was washed out without a ball being bowled.”

The imminent threat of the coronavirus has resulted in the shifting of the 13th season of the IPL to April 15 and Laxman has lauded the way the global sporting fraternity has come together to do their part for the cause. Laxman also went on to heap praises on the stakeholders who have stood with the governing body in such dire times keeping their interest aside.

"The latest edition of the Indian Premier League, originally scheduled to start on March 29, has also been pushed back to April 15. These developments are in tune with the rejigging or cancellation of a majority of high-profile sporting events globally. The safety and good health of people has to be paramount, and it's commendable to see the international sporting community coming together to take the right steps in times of great challenges for all of us.

"As far as Indian cricket is concerned, the biggest and most committed stakeholders are the fans who have stood behind the sport and the national team through thick and thin. Without intending to trigger panic, it is my sincere appeal to all of them to follow necessary precautions and stay safe as we make all attempts possible to ward off the progress of the virus," the former cricketer concluded.