BCCI put domestic matches on hold amid COVID -19 pandemic

The BCCI has decided to put all the domestic matches on hold in ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak after it was decided that the Irani Cup will be played in closed-doors. Irani Cup, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout, Senior Women's One-Day Challenger were among the events to be cancelled.
The Corona outbreak has transcended just the normal provisions, it has affected the world of sports at a deeper level. After most of the events were cancelled or postponed for future, the BCCI, which had already deferred the IPL for a good 18 days and cancelled the India-South Africa series for a later date, now put its domestic season on hold.
"In view of the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, the BCCI on Saturday announced that all matches of the Paytm Irani Cup, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Challenger, Women's Under 19 One-Day knockout, Women’s Under 19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Women's Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Women's Under 23 knockout, Women’s Under 23 One-Day Challenger have been put on hold till further notice," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.
It was always on the cards considering the number of games that were cancelled because of the Virus outbreak in over 100 countries, with the death toll nearing 5000. The start of the IPL, even though it is just a postponement right now, is under doubt due to the large-scale implications of the deadly flu.
