VIDEO | Jaydev Unadkat does a Kumar Sangakkara to effect the most bizarre run-out possible

When life gives you a shot at claiming history, don’t squander it like Akash Deep. Seriously, what was he thinking when Bengal had no business messing things up in the final? Instead of getting back to his crease, he was wandering on the line and Unadkat did the rest to break so many Bengali hearts.

Remember that Kumar Sangakkara run-out of Virender Sehwag in Vizag? While Sehwag was taking the single, he took it in his mind to shadow practise the shot mid-run. Sanga saw a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to whip off the bails in the midst of this play-acting, even as Ganguly was screaming “Viru, Viru” at the top of his lungs. It was a run-out for ages but then again, it was not a final.

If you need to understand what real mess-up means, don’t look beyond the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra and if you are not a Bengal fan, this will surely make your day. Akash Deep will never forgive himself, not that the Bengal fans will if Arnab Nandi fails to do a Kusal Perera or Ben Stokes here to end the 30-year-hurt.

After Unadkat got the better of Anustup Majumdar on the fourth ball of the Bengal's first innings - which will effectively decide the winner - Akash Deep was entrusted with the responsibility of holding fort alongside Nandi but his stay was a bizarre one. Only on the second ball that he faced, he was beaten on the outside edge by the Saurashtra skipper as the ball went to wicket-keeper Avi Barot. Barot instantly realised that Deep's foot was just on the line as he attempted a run-out which missed the mark by a whisker.

Unadkat was backing up for the throw and Barot’s hints were enough for him to have a crack at the stumps once again. The most bizarre fact was that Deep was looking at the entire proceedings and his feet position as well but never tried to take it inside the line. Unadkat hit the bulls-eye straightaway to disturb the furniture and there almost ended the hopes of Bengal cricket, vision 2020 and the dream of Sourav Chandidas Ganguly, who still feels hurt of losing that final - his debut Ranji Trophy match - 13 years ago.