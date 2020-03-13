VIDEO | Animated Steve Smith launches stunning flick into empty stands

Today at 1:58 PM
Steve Smith is one of the most animated characters, on the cricket field, of the modern era. And when you just feel that there can’t be any more animation to him, the legendary batsman brings in more surprise for us as he crafted a stunning maximum during the first ODI against New Zealand.
As Australia and New Zealand donned retro jerseys, at the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy down under, bringing in the 90s into the contemporary era, the play was announced to be carried out with empty stands due to the coronavirus outbreak. The first of the three ODIs is being hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first and carried it out brilliantly with the opening stand lasting 124 runs until Lockie Ferguson got rid of Warner. Then came in Steve Smith and, in his otherwise bland cameo, pulled off a stunning SIX that ended up one of the highlights of the Aussie innings.
As Ferguson came in to bowl the sixth over of his spell, Smith skilfully lifted the fuller delivery onward along the pads, uses his effortless footwork to flog the ball over deep backward square leg and the ball ends up into the empty stands. The shot had an essence of MS Dhoni’s celebrated helicopter shot, but Smith made it his own with the perfect flick shot and the eventual placement.
Glorious. Stunning. Steve Smith! @bet365_aus | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/4Ob3UtIXI5— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.