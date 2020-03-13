Twitter reacts to David Warner’s non-celebration after fifty due to empty stands
Today at 7:43 PM
With the coronavirus pandemic all around the world, the face of cricket has turned into something unforeseen and the 1st ODI between Australia and New Zealand was hence carried out without a crowd. As an eventuality of that, David Warner after reaching a swift half-century didn’t raise his bat.
Here is how Twitter reacted to it:
Unbeknownst to him, David Warner brings up a fine half-century! 😅#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/tXcqEYCBVv— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020
Crowd goes wild...— Andrew (@crusader_29) March 13, 2020
There’s humor in even the darkest times— StuartO(スチュアート・オー) (@stuartotwit) March 13, 2020
BIG THING!
😂😂😂Thinking about IPL without fans— தெறி டுவிட்டர் தளபதி🇮🇳 (@Thalapathy_Ntr) March 13, 2020
Hahahaha! LOL 😂
Plz use speakers for crowd reaction and music.— Narender (@Narende53105612) March 13, 2020
I think Ground staff should put big speakers all around for fake cheers and crowd buzz when needed during thr match.— Syed Hasnain Kamal (@SyedHKamal) March 13, 2020
😎😎😎
I'm Waiting for Clapping 😁😁😁😁— Roshan Ali (@RoshanA97172207) March 13, 2020
😭😭🤣🤣— Professor Zeeshan (@Zeeshan_ansari3) March 13, 2020
:P
Welcome to C3 cricket @davidwarner31 🤦♂️😂— gareth wyatt (@spots56) March 13, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- David Warner
- Steve Smith
- Australia Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs Australia
- Australia Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.