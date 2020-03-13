 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Ashton Agar running into empty stands to rescue launched ball

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:44 PM

    As the proceedings of the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand went on with empty stands, the struggle became real for the fielders as the absence of a crowd meant they would have to collect balls launched into the stands. Eventually, Ashton Agar had to go in on a quest for the ball.

