Twitter reacts to Ashton Agar running into empty stands to rescue launched ball
Today at 2:44 PM
As the proceedings of the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand went on with empty stands, the struggle became real for the fielders as the absence of a crowd meant they would have to collect balls launched into the stands. Eventually, Ashton Agar had to go in on a quest for the ball.
Hooooooo...bhaiii :D
Like a needle in a haystack#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/T6A29tKaYj— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020
Hilarious scenes from Sidney!
What a joke! Just cancel— Yellow & Black (@mellow1236) March 13, 2020
Bohot Hard!😀
life is hard— Sameer Gupta (@imSameeR_G) March 13, 2020
Great ideas man.
should have taken new ball.. 😀— Vikram Joshi 🇮🇳 (@vikramajoshi) March 13, 2020
1 crowd member per section!!!...just to throw the ball back!!!— Craig M (@diminutiverowdy) March 13, 2020
Lol :p
😂— Lachlan Steele (@Lachy_Steele) March 13, 2020
Hahaha!
Good arm, Lockie! #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/xY7QtF5UGf— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020
Looks pretty good this way!
New Zealand bowlers have put on a show at the Sydney Cricket Ground👏👏👏— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 13, 2020
Australia could hit just two boundaries in the final 10 overs to eventually finish at 258-7.#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/Q4ChKeLMTt
Gotta check! :P
Did they find the ball in the end?😄— CStina🔸Self Portrait🔸 (@CStinaEXOL) March 13, 2020
You are a GENIUS!
@CalebMercieca I told u this would happen— Connor02 (@C0nn0r05) March 13, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Lockie Ferguson
- Steve Smith
- Kane Williamson
- Aaron Finch
- Australia Vs New Zealand
- Australia Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.