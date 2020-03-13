SL vs ENG | Test series postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Test series between England and Sri Lanka has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak worsening globally, the England & Wales Cricket Board announced officially on March 13. ECB, after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, have made the decision to fly their player back to the UK.

England had played a warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI even as Covid-19 fears gripped most of the world. England captain Joe Root had said his teammates would not shake hands with each other and instead use the fist bump as precautionary measures. The Sri Lanka-England series is the first international cricket series to be postponed or rescheduled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. ECB said the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic worsening globally, and after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, we have today made the decision to return our players to the UK and postpone the forthcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and England," said a press release issued by ECB.

"At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount. We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket.”

"We would like to thank our colleagues at Sri Lanka Cricket for their outstanding support and assistance throughout this situation. We look forward to returning to Sri Lanka in the very near future to fulfil this important Test series," the release said further.

Besides, the Indian Premier League has also been postponed. The start date of the T20 tournament has been pushed back to April 15 from March 29.