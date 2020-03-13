Reports | South African players reconsidering IPL participation amid coronavirus pandemic

South African men’s cricket team players are reconsidering their participation in the upcoming IPL season amid the concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. It has been learnt from reports that Australia’s women’s tour of South Africa — with three each of ODIs and T20s — has been called off.

The coronavirus (COVID19) has had a chilling effect on sport worldwide, with many events cancelled, postponed or given the go-ahead to be held behind closed doors. Even the cash-rich IPL is in danger of being adversely affected, with a final decision on the tournament, scheduled from March 29, to be made on Saturday.

"They haven't expressed any sentiments of that nature to us yet," the team's media manager told Cricbuzz on Thursday.

According to Cricket South Africa’s acting chief executive, Jacques Faul, the decision will not be down to the players alone.

"For the players, it's not a big issue at all. If they get it they will recover. It's the people in the stands who are the concern. It's more about public safety, but we are monitoring the situation on a 12-hour basis. Our medical committee is dealing with it, and if we get an expert opinion we will take drastic action,” Faul said.

Meanwhile, Australia women's team’s tour of South Africa — which included three ODIs and three T20s March 22 and April 4 — has been called off for the same reason.