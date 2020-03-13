Reports | Kane Richardson quarantined amid COVID-19 scare

Today at 12:00 PM
Kane Richardson has been quarantined having been tested for COVID-19 after reporting a mild sore throat to the Australian medical team yesterday. The 29-year-old will miss the first of three ODIs against New Zealand at the SCG, with Sean Abbott being called-up as the replacement player.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, making victims of entire sports events along the way, Cricket Australia (CA) are keen on avoiding an outbreak within the squad. Richardson, who returned with the rest of the ODI squad from South Africa earlier this week, has been quarantined for the time. The results of the test are expected this afternoon and the player will return to the squad if it is negative. According to the report on ESPNCricinfo, Richardson is feeling fine and concern in the Australian camp is low.
"Our medical staff are treating this a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.
"Once we receive the results of the tests and Kane recovers in the next few days we expect he will re-join the team. We will not be making further comment until something changes,” the spokesperson added.
It was announced on Friday that the three-match series would be played behind closed doors due to the global pandemic.
