Reports | Kane Richardson quarantined amid COVID-19 scare

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, making victims of entire sports events along the way, Cricket Australia (CA) are keen on avoiding an outbreak within the squad. Richardson, who returned with the rest of the ODI squad from South Africa earlier this week, has been quarantined for the time. The results of the test are expected this afternoon and the player will return to the squad if it is negative. According to the report on ESPNCricinfo, Richardson is feeling fine and concern in the Australian camp is low.