Reports | IPL 2020 postponed until April 15 after COVID-19 scare

According to the latest reports on the much-coveted T20 league, the upcoming IPL edition is to be postponed until April 15. Since the coronavirus outbreak spread like a pandemic, the entire world of sports has been turned upside down with cancellation and postponement of various fixtures.

Earlier, reports about the coronavirus affecting the possibility of the IPL had come out and that rocked the entire cricket fraternity. The report also stated that the world’s best T20 league might be held closed doors with empty stands and no crowds. That, of course, marred the entire idea of the biggest entertainment in the sport. However, even that idea was questioned by the central sports ministry since even that step wouldn’t have stopped the outbreak.

The government, however, also stated that the body won’t stop sporting events as long as they abide by the government guidelines. However, the foreign ministry stated that it would be in the best interest to not hold the IPL at this time and situation.

The latest turn of events, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo, have revealed that the start of the thirteenth edition of the IPL, which was originally scheduled to be held on March 29, will be postponed until April 15. The BCCI had scheduled a meeting with the IPL governing council and according to Cricinfo, the top brass decided to postpone the tournament till the said date. BCCI later confirmed the same through a press release.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.

PS: The article is updated after the BCCI confirmation.