Reports | ICC to hold board meeting over conference call due to COVID-19

The annual board meeting of the International Cricket Council, which was scheduled in Dubai from March 26 onwards, will now be held via video conference call in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It is understood that the international body will reconvene with full meetings only in May.

The novel coronavirus pandemic, although nearly three-fourths of those infected have recovered, seems to be spreading to even more regions of the world. And it is taking everybody prisoners along the way. Earlier this week, the ICC had said that the four-day meetings it had scheduled for the end of March would be cancelled. However, according to the latest media release, the board and its members will be video conferencing.

"In light of the continued global spread of COVID-19, concerns expressed by Members and mindful of the importance of taking mitigating measures against the virus, the ICC Board, has decided to hold its meetings scheduled for Dubai at the end March via conference call only," the ICC media release stated, reported PTI.

The full meetings of various committees, as things stand, will be held in early May, with the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the ICC in the following month.

"The Board and a number of committees will convene remotely to consider matters for urgent decision only, with the full meetings rescheduled for early May. This will be kept under constant review in line with advice from relevant authorities as the health and well-being of staff and those attending the meetings remain our priority," the media release added.