Reports | BCCI invites all franchises for IPL Governing Council meeting

According to a report, he BCCI all set to decide the future of the upcoming IPL season amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the board has decided to invite all the franchises for an IPL Governing Council meeting. The meeting is set to be held on Saturday, where a decision will be taken.

Amidst coronavirus fears, the cricket board has mainly two options, either postpone the IPL or play it behind closed doors. The government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic, which has put IPL's scheduling in doubt. Due to the visa regulations, foreign players would not be available for the tournament. When asked about the development, sources within the BCCI confirmed it they have invited them for the meeting, said the source.

"Yes, we have invited them for the meeting. Yes, foreign players will not be available. We will discuss this and other issues at our Governing Council meeting scheduled for March 14," said a source in the IPL Governing Council, as reported by the TOI.

The sports ministry has also asked all National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the BCCI to follow the health ministry's guidelines. As per the guidelines issued, it has been asked to avoid large public gatherings. On Thursday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the IPL should happen behind closed doors or it should be postponed.

The 13th edition of the IPL is scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to kick off the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province at the end of last year and has since spread worldwide.