Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Playing as a unit helped us lift title, reveals Jaydev Unadkat

It was a fitting end to what has been an outstanding season for skipper Jaydev Unadkat’s Ranji season as he produced a gallant spell when it mattered the most against Bengal, leading Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph a year after stumbling at the last hurdle. The win was achieved on the basis of the first-innings lead.

Bengal had the upper hand going into day five after Anustup Majumdar (63) and Arnab Nandi (40 not out) shared an unbeaten 91-run stand in the final session on Thursday. But Unadkat, who had single-handedly taken Saurashtra into the final with a seven-wicket haul against Gujarat on the final day of their semifinal, rose to the occasion yet again to script a historic victory.

“It’s coming home after 73 years and I cannot be happier. It’s not just this year, we have been in the final four times in the eight years. It’s been a great achievement. This is a team that plays as a unit, we enjoy each other’s success, last season we were close, but if there had to be a fairy tale finish, it couldn’t have happened at a better place,” said Unadkat as quoted by Star Sports.

The speedster only picked two wickets in the final but it was of greater importance as it broke a crucial partnership, between Bengal batters Anustup Majumdar and Arnab Nandi, who had threatened to take the game away from the home team. The ball to Bengal’s best batter(Anustup) came in late and then went away, Anustup tried to whip it on the on side instead stuck on his pads and the finger went up.

"I had a great, great season but I'd like to give everyone equal credit. The ball to Anustup (Majumdar) was the ball of the season for me,” he added.

In the second innings, all Saurashtra had to do was to bat time before both captains decided to call off the game and shake hands. They eventually did that at tea time after Saurashtra sauntered 105 for four in 34 overs.