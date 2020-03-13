Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Collective team effort reason for Saurashtra's win in final, admits Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has admitted that playing for each other helped Saurashtra beat Bengal to clinch its maiden Ranji Trophy title in Rajkot. After returning from New Zealand, Pujara had to bat down the order in the final that too on a slow wicket, wherein he garnered 66 runs from 237 balls.

After a disappointing tour of New Zealand, test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara finally tasted success that too a Ranji title, his first as a player. Although, Pujara’s contribution was limited, the innings he played in the first innings on a slow wicket epitomises Pujara’s contribution to his side. Pujara, who had returned from New Zealand only a couple of days ago, came in to bat at six instead of his usual number four spot (for India it is number three) due to a throat infection. The star batsman flicked pacer Ishan Porel on the second ball he played before collecting just one run off the next 22 balls. Eventually, he decided to walk off the field at the end of the 77th over. But on Day 3, he showed grit and determination to muster 66 runs from 237 balls.

Pujara looks elated after the historic win and said that the team currently is in a different world all together. He credited the collective team effort for the win and said this trait of collectiveness makes Saurashtra different from other teams. Pujara added that the game was tough for him, as he had sore throat and back spasm.

“It’s a great feeling, different world altogether. Last season we were very close to winning the title but we couldn’t. It’s a great, great feeling. The best thing about this team is that all the players have played together for a very long time. When you are playing for a common cause, if you are not playing for one cause, it’s not the same,” said Pujara as quoted by Star Sports.

“Whenever I am here, I feel comfortable. The guys are ready to work hard. I hope that this continues. This game has been really tough for me. First three days I was sick. Third day I had a little back spasms. But I will be back on the field soon,” he added.

Run scoring indeed was difficult but Pujara and Vasavada's plans were crystal clear: tire the bowlers out and pounce on the loose balls. Their stay in the middle may not have been pleasing to the eye but proved to be very effective. Now, it will be racing against time for Pujara as he tries to be a part of the Irani Trophy which starts from March 18. Meanwhile, the former didn't take the field during Bengal’s innings.