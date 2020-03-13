Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | BCCI should use full-version of DRS from next time, says Karsan Ghavri

Saurashtra head coach Karsan Ghavri, on Thursday, has asked the BCCI to use the full version of the DRS from next time as it had not served its purpose in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final. Ghavri has also admitted that his bowlers had leaked a few too many runs in the final session on day four.

The final of the 2019-20 season of the Ranji Trophy is heading for a thrilling climax. However, the limited-version of the DRS was, once again, a talking point, particularly on two occasions on day four. Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat was denied twice — first with Wriddhiman Saha’s decision being overturned by the third umpire S Ravi reversed the decision, while the second time the third umpire stayed with the on-field umpire’s call though the ball seemed to be crashing into the stumps.

“I don’t want to talk about it as the match is on. All gadgets are not there in DRS. The technology should be used fully,” Ghavri told PTI.

Despite losing three key wickets in the post-lunch session, Bengal staged a valiant fightback in the final session through Anustup Majumdar and Arnab Nandi. At stumps, the visitors had four wickets in hand and needed 72 runs to take a title-winning first-innings lead on day five.

“We gave a few extra runs behind the stumps, possibly 25 runs were given away just like that (in final session). The bowlers were also tired towards the end of the day. It is going to be an interesting day tomorrow,” Ghavri added.

PS: Bengal has already been dismissed in their first innings, squandering a first-innings lead of 44 runs and that, technically, will be enough for Saurashtra to win the title.