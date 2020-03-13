PSL 2020 | England players set to fly back home amidst coronavirus

English cricketers competing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League are set to return home immediately owing to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Several top players from England including Moeen Ali, James Vince, Alex Hales, David Malan, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy, Tom Banton took part in the league.

The England cricketers are preparing to make rapid exits from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid increasing coronavirus concerns. It seems that the final phase of the T20 competition will be played without any England cricketer and the tournament may not have more spice to the flavour. If the latest reports are to be believed, the English cricketers were in a hurry to exit from the PSL as a precautionary measure. Several top players from England including Moeen Ali, James Vince, Samit Patel, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, David Malan, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Tom Banton are taking part in the PSL

"Every player has a right to return if he wants too. Some players from England have informed their franchises they would like to return home because of the existing situation due to the virus threat," said an official from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Times of India.

The PCB on Thursday took the decision to bar spectators from the remaining PSL matches that are due to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The decision came as Karachi and Lahore were playing their match at the NSK on Thursday night in front of a nearly full house. An official of a franchise, which has English players on its list, confirmed that the players from England wanted to go back immediately. And The Sindh government on Friday confirmed another positive case of the coronavirus in Karachi.

"We don't know when this will happen as the PCB is handling the matter but yes, they are going back," he said.

However, the PSL administration is in no mood to cancel the league as the competition will continue without England players, with matches played behind closed doors. In fact, the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also facing the same scenario. As per the recent reports, IPL could be played behind closed doors.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 4000 lives and infected more than 1,60,000 people worldwide. The COVID-19 has also disturbed the international calendar of various sporting events all over the world.