IPL 2020 | IPL will be banned in Delhi in wake of COVID-19 threat, reveals Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the Delhi Government will ban IPL 2020 in the wake of coronavirus on Friday, March 13 2020. The BCCI has continued to explore various options ahead of Saturday’s IPL Governing Council meeting to decide the fate of the 13th edition of the tournament.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier advised the BCCI not to go ahead with the Indian Premier League (IPL) at this time but left it to the discretion of the board. The BCCI continued to explore various options ahead of Saturday’s IPL Governing Council (GC) meeting to decide the fate of the 13th edition which is scheduled to start in Mumbai on March 29. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said IPL will be banned in wake of the coronavirus threat.

“IPL will be banned in wake of coronavirus threat,” Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event, the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing the gathering of people, including spectators,” said the Sports Ministry in a letter, reported Sportstar.

While BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal confirmed that representatives of all eight franchises along with those from the broadcaster have been invited for the meeting, he said it would be premature to discuss overseas players’ participation. With a majority of visas to India being cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 scare, overseas cricketers and coaching staff members will be ineligible to enter the country at least till April 15 since they are issued B-Sports visas under Business Visa category.

“There have been conflicting advisories from various quarters, so on Saturday, we will sit down with all the stakeholders and take a holistic approach for deciding the future course of action. Yes, it has been brought to our notice. If the GC decides to go ahead with the event, then we shall have to request the relevant government authorities for it (issuing visas to overseas cricketers and support staff members),” Dhumal said.

With the sports ministry diktat of not allowing public gatherings, it is likely that if IPL goes ahead as scheduled, it will be played in front of empty stands, at least till the virus threat subsides.