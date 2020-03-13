Reports | IND vs SA ODI series called off in response to COVID-19 pandemic

After a washed-out game in Dharamsala, the ODI series between India and South Africa has been called off in response to fears about the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. The second and third ODIs of the series were originally supposed to be played in Lucknow and Kolkata, respectively.

The first game of the series, which was supposed to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, was washed out without toss after a constant downpour on the foot of Himalayas. Although the BCCI decided to host the ODI series between India and South Africa closed doors, it has now been called off in response to fears about the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.

The second match of the series was scheduled to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday and the final match was to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“With the IPL being postponed, it only made sense that at this point of time, this series is also called off. The country is facing a serious pandemic. The South African team will come to Delhi and leave by taking at the earliest available flight," a top BCCI official told PTI.

Earlier, the Indian Premier League was scheduled to begin on March 29 with a clash between last year's two finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings but the tournament now has been postponed by 18 days, with the new notice expected. Currently, India has recorded more than 80 positive cases so far with the government advising against hosting sporting events.