IND vs SA | BCCI, CSA announce the rescheduling of the ongoing ODI series

Today at 6:54 PM
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced to reschedule the ongoing ODI series in view of the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak. The first ODI between the two teams, in Dharamsala, was abandoned due to rain.
Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date(yet to be decided) to play 3 One-day Internationals. The BCCI-CSA will jointly work out the revised schedule. Although the BCCI decided to host the ODI series between India and South Africa closed doors, it has now been called off in response to fears about the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.
The second match of the series was scheduled to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday and the final match was to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.
“With the IPL being postponed, it only made sense that at this point of time, this series is also called off. The country is facing a serious pandemic. The South African team will come to Delhi and leave by taking at the earliest available flight," a top BCCI official told PTI.
