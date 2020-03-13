I want to fight for place in T20 World Cup squad, reveals Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn, who is currently in Pakistan for the PSL, has revealed that he is keen on fighting for a place in the South African squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Steyn also reminisced of his only international tour of Pakistan series in 2007, adding that he has enjoyed playing in the PSL.

He may have called time on his Test career, but Steyn is in no mood to hang up his boots altogether. Currently in Pakistan for the fifth edition of the PSL, where he represents Islamabad United, the legendary fast bowler revealed his plan to work his way into the national T20 squad for October’s World Cup.

‘For me, it’s all about 2020 right now, a couple of months ago I didn’t quite see myself going to the World Cup really, then I had a good conversation with Mark and Quinton and that’s the goal now. I really want to put myself up there and fight for a place to go for the World Cup. This year it’s all about 2020 – coming here, playing and just getting more experience even though I’ve played 200 games, it really doesn’t matter,” Steyn said, reported SACricketMag.com.

The last time he was in the country, the 36-year-old tore into the Pakistan lineup with figures of five for 56 in the second innings of the Karachi Test in 2007, leading his side to a 160-run win.

“Its been a very long time, 2007, thirteen years ago. I actually took a fiver on this ground [Karachi], we won that Test match and managed to draw the next one in Lahore and ended up winning the series. If I can get a fiver or three wickets on Saturday [against Karachi Kings] that would be amazing, kinda wind back the clock when I last played in Karachi,” he said.

As for his current experience in Pakistan’s T20 league, Steyn admits that has been a fulfilling two-way learning experience with the young crop of fast bowlers by his side.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the younger bowlers, they are full of enthusiasm. I certainly don’t want to come here and reinvent the wheel for these youngsters. I just want to share my experience that I’ve had through my international career and if something they can take out of that and learn from that, bonus! If not, it’s not a problem. At the end of the day I also want to learn; it’s a good sharing kind of environment that we’ve got right now,” Steyn added.