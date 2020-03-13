AUS vs NZ | Kane Richardson cleared of coronavirus

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has been cleared of the coronavirus and rejoined his teammates at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Richardson, who returned from South Africa with the ODI squad this week, was isolated and tested as a precaution after developing a mild sore throat.

The Cricket Australia website said Richardson has been cleared of coronavirus after he returned a negative result to COVID-19 testing. He was released from his hotel room quarantine to travel to the SCG to join the rest of the squad for the opening ODI against New Zealand. Fans have been barred from the game in Sydney to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has shut down a swathe of sporting events including this week's Australian Grand Prix.

Australia's upcoming one-day international series against New Zealand will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that fans will not be allowed into grounds to watch the three-match series, which starts on Friday at the SCG. Ticket-holders will be given a full refund with no decision yet made over Australia's upcoming three-match Twenty20 international tour of New Zealand.

"Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation at home and overseas before making a decision on Australian men's international matches beyond the Australian leg of the ODI tournament," said a statement, reported Sportstar.

A decision will be made in due course regarding Australia’s three-match Twenty20 International tour of New Zealand. The matches are currently scheduled to play in Dunedin (March 24), Auckland (March 27) and Christchurch (March 29).