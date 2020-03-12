Used to regret missing the India bus earlier but I have no such thing now, feels Anustup Majumdar

Bengal's Anustup Majumdar shared that there was a time when he was frustrated for not having made it to the Indian side but now, he has learned to cope with it. Majumdar has also spoken on how he took the hard call and ended up with the Bengal side having started his domestic career with Railways.

Bengal batter Anustup Majumdar is a well-known name on the domestic circuit who has been moulded by the pressure of upholding the Bengal middle order. Anustup, who is on the verge of becoming a Ranji Trophy champion, came into the limelight after his consecutive tons in the quarterfinal and semi-final which propelled the Bengal side into the summit clash of the prestigious Ranji Trophy.

The 35-year-old, who once represented India A, understands that there is no way he will ever don Indian colours again. When asked how he copes up with it, Anustup shared that with age he has learnt to cope with it as he admitted that he has his inconsistency to blame.

“I used to regret earlier but I have no such thing now. I just want to play as much as I can. Cricket is my passion now. I have never been a Ranji Trophy champion and it will be one of the best moments in my life if I can lift the trophy. I don’t think I was consistent then. So I did not get a call-up, it is all right. Now, the mental approach has changed a lot,” he told Sportstar.

Anustup opened up about the tough calls he has had to make to be where he is now, the batting mainstay of the Bengal middle order. He shared that he started out with Railways but moved to Bengal after being sidelined there. He then went on to choose Bengal over a secure job in the Railways and have not looked back since then.

“I had a job with the Railways. From 2014-15 to 2015-16, I had to play for Railways because I had a job to keep. But I hardly played four matches in two years. [At] that time, I did not have an option; either do my job or play for Bengal. For a secured future, I had opted for the job. I got a No Objection Certificate from Railways in 2015-16 and that season onwards, I was again back in Bengal.

"At the end of the 2017-18 season, Railways had called me again because I was scoring runs. I had to make a choice; either play for them or leave the job to go for Bengal trials again. It was a difficult time and my age was such that I knew that I wouldn’t be getting a government job. I decided to quit my job,” the 35-year-old concluded.