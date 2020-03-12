 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to record-breaking Jaydev Unadkat's inconsequential 'stumps breaking'

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to record-breaking Jaydev Unadkat's inconsequential 'stumps breaking'

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:22 PM

    Following his 65-wicket season run going into the Ranji Trophy final, it was expected of Jaydev Unadkat to have a 'telling' factor in the game. However, the Saurashtra captain's only contribution was breaking the stumps with a throw when his team was under the pump during the 1st session of Day 4.

    Agressive throw from Unadkat! :P 

    It all happened accidentally I guess! :D 

    Hahaha! LOL 😂 😂 

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down