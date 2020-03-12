Twitter reacts to record-breaking Jaydev Unadkat's inconsequential 'stumps breaking'

Today at 6:22 PM
Following his 65-wicket season run going into the Ranji Trophy final, it was expected of Jaydev Unadkat to have a 'telling' factor in the game. However, the Saurashtra captain's only contribution was breaking the stumps with a throw when his team was under the pump during the 1st session of Day 4.
March 12, 2020
March 12, 2020
Jaydev Unadkat has not gone through any wicketless innings in the Ranji Trophy thus far. Picked up at least a wicket in each of his 15 innings in the season.— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 12, 2020
Jaydev Unadkat's frustration at being unable to break the partnership resulted in a stump getting broken into pieces. #RanjiTrophy https://t.co/gEL0gADw5v— Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) March 12, 2020
