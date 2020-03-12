T20 World Cup | Australia will be worried facing India at T20 World Cup, expresses Brian Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara says Australia is going to be worried about India and the West Indies as he named the three teams to be the favourites in the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled in October later this year. The 50-year-old adds with Australia at home, it's not going to be easy.

As the T20 World Cup is scheduled to start in October this year in Australia teams are busy building their best squad for the same. While West Indies have won the T20 World Cup twice they are the only team to achieve this feat. On the other hand, India won the inaugural edition in 2007. Australia have never won the trophy. Brian Lara said Australia will be worried facing India at T20 World Cup.

The last time these two sides met in the T20 World Cup, it was the visiting Australian team who were trounced by their Indian counterparts. Batting first, Australia put 160/6 after 20 overs, which was also incidentally Shane Watson's last game for the visitors. In the end, it was Virat Kohli and India who had the last laugh, with Kohli scoring a match-winning 82* to take India home in the group game. On the other hand, it was West Indies who had the last laugh winning the trophy in India's backyard with a win over England in the final.

“I think India is going to be a force to reckon with. Australia at home… it’s not going to be an easy World Cup for anyone. Australia is going to be worried about India and the West Indies, West Indies are going to be worried about everybody because of their inconsistency sometimes. So it’s going to be a great World Cup to look at,” expressed Lara, reported Hindustan Times.

The matches of the Road Safety World Series, where Lara is currently playing for the West Indies legends, will now be held behind closed doors in view of the Coronavirus threat in Maharashtra. The organisers have also cancelled the matches which were to be played at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje in Pune and relocated them to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the escalating number of cases in Maharashtra, the organising committee unanimously agreed that the third leg of the Series, which was scheduled to be held in Pune from March 14 to 20, 2020, be relocated to DY Patil stadium and played behind closed doors along with the remaining games at the same venue and the final,” said a media statement.