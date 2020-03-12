Reports | Road Safety World series called off due to coronavirus outbreak

The well-received Unacademy Road Safety World Series has been reportedly called off due to the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The tournament began last Saturday to much fanfare at the Wankhede Stadium as crowds saw the return of local heroes like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Indian cricket fans are now feeling the first consequences of the Coronavirus epidemic as the well-received Road Safety World Series has been called off due to the deadly outbreak. While an official announcement is likely soon, Sportstar confirmed that the decision has been taken after the players had a long meeting with the organisers on Thursday evening. The tournament began last Saturday to much fanfare at the Wankhede Stadium as crowds saw the return of local heroes like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

With the health ministry issuing a notification that public gatherings should be avoided, the organisers had initially thought of continuing the remainder of the tournament behind closed doors at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai. However, after a meeting with the players, the organisers have decided to postpone the league to either in May or in October, depending on the availability of the players. Meanwhile, Muttiah Muralitharan, Marvan Atapattu and Rangana Herath have already left for Sri Lanka. The other overseas cricketers are likely to fly out later on Thursday or on Friday.

According to Sportstar, the organisers stated: "All customers who have purchased tickets for RSWS on the website for tickets will be refunded online within seven to 10 working days. For customers who have purchased offline through the official PYC Hindu Gymkhana Box office and Maharashtra Cricket Association's Gate 1 Box Office for Pune matches, refund will be from PYC Gymkhana Box Office from March 14 to 17, 2020. Offline customers will have to produce their physical tickets proof to claim the refunds at the Box Office."

The tournament went off to a flying start as it saw 26,000 fans came to watch former India opener Virender Sehwag help India Legends win their first match against the West Indies and in the match against Sri Lanka, Irfan Pathan rose to the occasion and played a match-winning knock. However, India vs. South Africa ODI at Dharmasala on Thursday was called off due to incessant rain. Currently, there is heavy speculation regarding the future and the scheduling of IPL 2020 which is due to begin on March 29. IPL 2020's first match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.