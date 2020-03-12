Reports | IPL 2020 to take place behind closed doors as precaution for COVID-19 scare

As per the latest reports, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will take place behind closed doors with the impending threat of novel COVID-19 virus that rocked the sporting world at the moment. On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

India's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju made the announcement that it will not stop sporting events as long as they discourage mass gatherings and following the suit, Road Safety World Series declared themselves a closed-door affair. The Indian Premier League, which is easily the biggest sporting event in the country, is all set to go closed-doors, reported ESPNCricinfo.

On March 5, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare put out an advisory on mass gatherings, which said: "Experts across the World have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus disease. In view of the above, it is advised that mass gatherings may be avoided or possibly be postponed till the disease spread is contained.

"In case any such mass gatherings are organized, States may take necessary action guide the Organisers on precautions to be taken as per the risk communication material already sent so as to avoid any Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases and Influenz Illness (ILs) including Covid-19," it added.

While there have been problems regarding visas for players, Joy Bhattacharya, in his blog for Cricbuzz, explained that players can still come in through work visas but considering the tourist visas are cancelled, they can't come in with their families. That has put a spanner in the works as the Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan saying that they are confused about the move but added that they respect the government decisions.