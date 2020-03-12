Reports | ICC cancel four-day meeting due to coronavirus spread

Since first emerging in Wuhan in December last year, the coronavirus has gone to spread across 110 countries at least, affecting more than 126,000 people — with close to 4,700 people dead. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic. Though the reports that more than 67,000 people have recovered from the disease is positive, precaution and proper preventive measures are still the way to go — and the ICC agree. The decision to cancel their four-day meet in Dubai was taken two days ago.