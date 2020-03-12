Reports | ICC cancel four-day meeting due to coronavirus spread

Today at 10:57 AM
The four-day meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executives and the member boards has been indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus spread. It is understood that the ICC has conveyed the same to the member boards, with many being in agreement with the call.
Since first emerging in Wuhan in December last year, the coronavirus has gone to spread across 110 countries at least, affecting more than 126,000 people — with close to 4,700 people dead. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic. Though the reports that more than 67,000 people have recovered from the disease is positive, precaution and proper preventive measures are still the way to go — and the ICC agree. The decision to cancel their four-day meet in Dubai was taken two days ago.
According to the report on TOI, most member boards are in agreement with the call as many countries have suspended all non-essential travel and are implementing mandatory 14-day quarantine procedures for all incoming personnel. No further date has been allotted for the meeting, but sources in the know say that the ICC could now meet straight in June when the annual general meeting (AGM) takes place.
Two weeks ago, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) members too had decided to indefinitely postpone their meeting due to the coronavirus threat. With both ACC and ICC meetings being cancelled, the game's global administration has been hit with further setbacks — much like the NBA in the US and several major footballing leagues across Europe.
