Reports | David Warner’s visa gets rejected amidst coronavirus-led restrictions

Amidst the widespread of coronavirus, the Indian government has restricted visa applications for travelling to the country. The government has gone on to say that only visas that support diplomatic or academic activities till mid-April will be accepted.

Following that, reports have suggested that Sunrisers Hyderabad ’s skipper David Warner ’s visa has been rejected amidst all the chaos. At this point, however, it is unsure whether because of the visa restriction in play or because of other reasons.

With Warner being one of Sunrisers’ mainstay, his loss would be a huge one for the Hyderabad franchise, who last won in 2016, when they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore for their second title. Last year, Warner was back to the franchise following a year’s ban from cricket following the sandpaper scandal in South Africa.

On his return, he took over the leading scoreboard with 692 runs in 12 matches for the franchise, eventually winning the Orange cap for most runs. If he is ruled out, the franchise may be looking at Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead the side in the absence of both David Warner and Kane Williamson. However, it is yet to see if indeed the southpaw would be ruled out of the first two weeks of the tournament.