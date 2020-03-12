Reports | Availability of foreign players in IPL till April 15 in doubt over visa restrictions

Reports have confirmed that the availability of foreign players in the Indian Premier League till April 15 is in doubt over the restrictions on visa applied by the Indian government. In the country, over 60 positive cases have been reported with the virus amidst the global outbreak.

Coronavirus has had its effect on leagues all over the world, with NBA being the latest league to be suspended till later date. While it has not had a large impact in India, with the Pune leg being called off and the matches in DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai going closed doors, the Hindu has reported that availability of foreign stars in IPL till April 15 is under the cloud. The reports also added that the Indian government’s restriction over the visa has put the participation of the global stars under the spanner.

The Indian government has issued a fresh advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except the categories that support diplomatic or academic activities till mid-April. A decision on that would be taken soon in regards to the players being available for the franchises.

“Foreign nationals who are engaged in commercial sports events in India on the contract (including coaches) like Indian Premier League, Indian Soccer League, etc. with remuneration. They may be granted ‘B-Sports’ Visa with multiple entry facility for 13 appropriate periods. Such a foreign national shall comply with all the statutory obligations like payment of taxes, etc,” added The Hindu.

On top of that, a closed-door IPL is not far off from being a reality, with the Indian government taking precautions to stop large-crowd gatherings from any sort of event. With people flocking more than ever to watch the event, the chances of the virus being spread increases in multi-fold.

“The foreign players who play in the IPL come under the Business Visa category. As per the government’s directive, they can’t come till April 15,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, the last word on the decision in regards to the IPL would be taken by the Governing Council meeting in Mumbai on March 14.