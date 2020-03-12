Reports | Africa’s inaugural T20 Cup set to be postponed due to COVID-19

The inaugural ACA Africa T20 Cup was to begin at Nairobi has become the latest cricket tournament to be called off owing to the ongoing global Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was to feature hosts Kenya and Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Cameroon, Malawi and Botswana.

The ongoing pandemic has also seen Thailand call off a women's T20 quadrangular series that would have seen the Netherlands, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Bangkok earlier this month, whilst English counties Lancashire and Worcestershire are understood to have scrapped plans for pre-season warm-up tours to South Africa and the UAE. In a press statement jointly signed by the body’s Chief Executive, Cassim Suliman and Chairperson, Jackie Janmohamed, the ACA said, that they regret to advise the participating members that the ACA T20 Africa Cup Kenya 2020 has been postponed until further notice.

“With reference with the above mentioned subjects please be advised (that) with in-depth communications with local and international authorities as well as to ensure safety of all concerned both domestically and internationally we regret to advise the participation members who are competing in the ACA T20 Africa Cup Kenya 2020 has been postponed until further notice," said the ACA, reported Cricbuzz.

To date, the most high-profile of these has been the BCB's celebratory centenary games between two invitational Asia and World XIs which were likewise postponed today along with Nepal's Everest Premier League which was put on hold last week, and the second round of the ICC's CWC Challenge League Group A, which had been slated to begin in Kuala Lumpur this week.

The decision to postpone the event, taken by the Kenyan authorities in consultation with the Africa Cricket Board, makes the tournament the latest in a series of events to be called off due to the crisis.