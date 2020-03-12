Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Final day of Ranji Trophy final set to be played closed doors, reveals Saba Karim

While there was red-light over the involvement of crowd in the IPL and India’s home series against South Africa, the latest casualty is Ranji Trophy. After four days of intense play in the final, the last one would be without any supporters, with only players, officials and journalists allowed.

Despite the see-saw contest in play between Saurashtra and Bengal, there will be no spectators on the final day of the encounter following the widespread threat of Coronavirus. The decision comes in after reports suggested that the 2020 edition of the IPL would be played behind closed doors.

It was followed by the reports of India’s remaining two ODIs against South Africa played in a similar fate, in Lucknow and Kolkata. BCCI’s general manager Saba Karim confirmed the same to the PTI.

“No public will be allowed on the final day. Only the players, match officials and media are allowed,” BCCI general manager Saba Karim, who is in charge of domestic cricket, told PTI.

COVID-19, which was earlier declared as a ‘pandemic’ by WHO, has affected most of the sporting events across the globe. It also has had its effect on citizens of over 120 countries. The decision to keep the events behind closed doors is to reduce the impact of the virus.

With Sports Ministry’s advisory coming in earlier today, it has led to the organisers of various events looking at hosting events without ‘crowd.’ Meanwhile, in the encounter, Bengal are inching closer to their first Ranji Trophy title since 1989-90, while Saurashtra still might have a final say on the game on Day five.