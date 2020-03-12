Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Contrasting reports but Cheteshwar Pujara in doubt for second innings

Cheteshwar Pujara's comeback to the Saurashtra side for the final was welcomed with open arms by skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who in a conversation with SportsCafe on the eve of the final, admitted the inclusion being a massive boost to the team morale. However, Pujara, down with a sore throat, came out to bat at No.6 and scored an important half-century in the team's cause. However, he was nowhere to be seen on Day 3, with the doubts escalating. However, different publications reported different reason for his absence on what could the most glorious day in Saurashtra Cricket history.