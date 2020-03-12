Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Contrasting reports but Cheteshwar Pujara in doubt for second innings

Today at 9:26 AM
SCA secretary Himanshu Shah has confirmed that a sore throat and body weakness is the reason Cheteshwar Pujara didn't take the field on the third day's play in the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal in Rajkot. However, another report suggested that Pujara is out with back spasm.
Cheteshwar Pujara's comeback to the Saurashtra side for the final was welcomed with open arms by skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who in a conversation with SportsCafe on the eve of the final, admitted the inclusion being a massive boost to the team morale. However, Pujara, down with a sore throat, came out to bat at No.6 and scored an important half-century in the team's cause. However, he was nowhere to be seen on Day 3, with the doubts escalating. However, different publications reported different reason for his absence on what could the most glorious day in Saurashtra Cricket history.
As per a Cricbuzz report, sore throat and a bit of body weakness resulted in the team taking precautionary measure since Saurashtra were fielding. The publication quoted SCA secretary Himanshu Shah as saying, "There is nothing serious. It's just sore throat and a bit of body weakness that he was complaining about. Pujara was rested only as a precautionary measure since Saurashtra were fielding. He should be able to take the field tomorrow, but that will be assessed in the morning."
Meanwhile, ESPN Cricinfo reported that the batsman felt some stiffness in his back ahead of the team's fielding and as a measure, they decided him to take some rest for the all-important second innings. But the publication also added that he is in doubt for the second innings and that will be confirmed after accessing the scan report on Thursday. Samarth Vyas substituted for the India No.3 for the majority of the innings.
