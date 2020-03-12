IPL 2020 | Will be weird to play in an empty stadium, admits Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has admitted that it will indeed be ‘weird’ to play in an empty stadium as they have become so accustomed to playing in front of jam-packed crowds especially in home conditions in Australia. Due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, there is uncertainty over the hosting of IPL.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, there is uncertainty over the hosting of the Indian Premier League (IPL).The rising threat of the novel pandemic COVID-19 has gripped the entire world with fear and uncertainty. Also, there is a possibility that the cash-rich league being played behind closed doors. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus pandemic. The virus, which started as the flu in the Wuhan city of China last year, has already claimed more than 4000 lives besides inflecting thousands of people.

Skipper Aaron Finch was asked about his opinion on playing cricket matches inside close doors and the Aussie swashbuckler admitted that it will indeed be ‘weird’ to play in an empty stadium as they have become so accustomed to playing in front of jam-packed crowds– especially in home conditions in Australia.

“It would be weird to play in an empty stadium, no doubt you get so accustomed to the atmosphere of the fans who ride the momentum really well especially when you’re playing at home and the Australian fans support us so well and if it comes to go that we’ll wait and see, I saw the NBA being suspended for the near future so yeah it’s interesting to see, it’s not ideal obviously a lot of people are affected which is unfortunate”, said Finch as quoted by Asianet newstable.

The virus has proliferated to more than 80 countries and in the wake of the emergency situation, most of the sporting events have been either cancelled or will be played behind closed doors. And, amid all this, the Australian cricket team will be re-starting their home summer on Friday where they will take on their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the first of the three One-day Internationals at the Sydney Cricket Ground.