IPL 2020 | Decision about COVID-19 scare to be taken during Saturday’s meeting, clarifies Brijesh Patel

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed, on Wednesday, that the decision on the viability of hosting IPL 2020 amidst the threat of COVID-19 will be taken at the IPL’s Governing Council meeting on Saturday. As per current schedule, the cash-rich T20 tournament is set to begin on March 29.

When the IPL’s top officials gather on March 14, the major talking point, although other things are on the agenda, will be the viability of going through with a full-fledged IPL season, amidst the impending danger posed by the coronavirus.

"We are monitoring the situation for now and will have an update once a decision is taken,” Patel told Cricbuzz.

The decision on having a meeting was taken on Wednesday evening, soon after Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra's Health Minister, confirmed that all the cabinet ministers were on board to postpone or play matches in empty stadiums. This might force the IPL to go the way of some of the other sports leagues in the world like the UEFA Champions League or the Serie A.

Meanwhile, the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is all set to take place, with the BCCI sending out advisories for the spectators, teams, and others involved with the game.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team has been monitoring the current coronavirus COVID-19 situation. All the players, team support staff, State Associations have been briefed about the standard guidelines issued by WHO as well as the Ministry of Health & Welfare - Government of India," BCCI's press release read.

The State Associations along with the healthcare service providers/hospitals are ensuring that appropriate information, education and communication material in the form of posters/hoardings and public announcements regarding the precautions to be taken by everyone against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 are being provided," it added.