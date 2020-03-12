IND vs SA | Series win crucial for players confidence, asserts Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said, on Wednesday, that the three-match ODI series against South Africa are important as another poor series would dent the confidence levels of the Indian players. Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had played down the significance of ODIs in a T20 World Cup year.

In the larger context of things, India’s 0-3 drubbing at the hand of New Zealand last month was inconsequential, according to Kohli, with the T20 World Cup in Australia later on being the prime focus of the international cricket calendar. But Bhuvneshwar, who is returning to the Indian side for the first time since December, places all international matches on a relatively equal level as wins build confidence.

"International matches are important. We just lost a series in New Zealand and you all are aware of the reactions after that. Our aim is to win the series because if we don't do well, an individual's confidence also gets affected," Bhuvneshwar told PTI on the eve of the first ODI between India and South Africa on Thursday.

"T20 is a different thing but if we do well here, we will have confidence going into the IPL which is necessary,” he said.

Making a comeback to the team following a successful sports hernia surgery last year, the frontline seamer openly admitted that things will become easier only after a few matches under the belt.

"It's difficult to maintain pace when you are returning from an injury because it always plays on the mind that if you strive for pace then the injury might reoccur. The best option in such a case is to play matches as much as possible to gain confidence that you are fit," he said.

Given the emergence of quality fast bowlers within India, Bhuvneshwar’s absence was not as felt as it would’ve been in yesteryears. According to the 31-year-old, this option to have depth in the side, with more than one player competing for a spot in the side, is healthy for the team.

"If we look from the team's perspective, if a bowler is injured and there are 2-3 bowlers to replace him, you know there is healthy competition. So, it's a positive point because then you will be making your comeback with a positive mindset. You will prepare for the competition. So, it's good for the team as well as for an individual," Bhuvneshwar added.