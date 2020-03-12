IND vs SA | Rain washes out Dharamshala series opener

Today at 6:00 PM
The first ODI encounter between India and South Africa has been called off after heavy rains play spoilsport at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. The toss, which was supposed to take place at 1 PM IST, was delayed until the much-awaited series opener was finally abandoned at 5.20 PM IST.
The situation at the originally scheduled time of the Toss was a wet outfield with overcast conditions at the HPCA stadium. As the crowd and the players anticipated better conditions for play to finally happen, the situation only went worse. The covers were on and the intermittent rains only went down to be a regular affair in the course of time leading to the match being called off almost four hours after the original time of the start of play.
"The 1st ODI between India and South Africa has been abandoned due to rains," read BCCI's tweet following the rains that prevailed over the opening ODI against South Africa in Dharamshala.
This takes us back to a similar situation, during the most recent T20I series between the two, the first of the three-match series was abandoned. Before the game, reports pointed out that the officials had offered their prayers towards ‘snake god’ to remove the rain factor. Incidentally, the venue for that game was also the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.
The second ODI is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 15, at the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow.
