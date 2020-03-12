IND vs SA | Playing against India is tough and playing them in India even tougher, believes Wayne Parnell

Former South African pacer Wayne Parnell, in an exclusive conversation with SportsCafe, has stated that playing in India is always a tough proposition. Parnell has further added that the team needs big scores on board so as to tackle the small and batsman-friendly wickets in the Indian conditions.

After a 3-0 ODI whitewash of Australia, a new-look South African side, under the leadership of Quinton de Kock, arrived in India with a lot of promise. Lungi Ngidi has emerged as the pick of the bowler and the spearhead of the attack for the India series while the return of Faf du Plessis - this time only as a player - adds to the team’s confidence.

It will be only inspiring for them as they start their campaign at the lush-green HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala - a venue where swing bowlers swear by their ability to move both ways. Sri Lanka and England bowled India out at the venue in the last two ODIs - something that will keep the Saffers interested. Wayne Parnell, who played 65 ODIs for South Africa before taking the Kolpak route, believes that the batsmen need to take responsibility in order to bowlers having a fair chance.

“I think we always have a chance against any team but as much as we have some quality young bowlers coming through we need a big score for them to defend. The wickets in India generally favours the batsmen and the fields are not that big with beautiful, fast outfields. It’ll be an interesting series for sure,” Parnell told SportsCafe.

The South African cricket are undergoing a phase of uncertainty, with the board problems directly affecting their on-field performance. While the change of guard, with Graeme Smith, Mark Boucher and Jacques Kallis coming on board with various roles, de Kock took over captaincy duties in all three formats. The retirement of a few key players haven’t helped the cause but Parnell believes that the young brigade can step up to the demands of international cricket while acknowledging the difficulties of beating India in India.

“It’s been interesting to watch the group play, there have been some good bits and then also some not so good bits, after the 2019 WC a few key players retired. So it’s about trying to fill those spots and make sure the guys can step up to the demands of international cricket. Playing against India is always tough and especially playing them in India is even tougher with the crowds etc. but it’ll be a good series no doubt, with a number of players coming in after a long injury lay-off,” the former pacer, who led the South Africa U19 side to the 2008 U-19 World Cup final, concluded.