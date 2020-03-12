BAN vs AUS | Bangladesh to host Australia for two Tests in June

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the itinerary of forthcoming two-match Test series against Australia scheduled from June 11, on Wednesday. Australia will play a four-day practice match before the series opener at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from June 11-15.

The visiting Australian side will play the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from June 11-15. Then, they move on to Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium for the second Test starting June 19. Bangladesh will also travel to Ireland on May 8 to play three ODIs and four T20Is before hosting Australia at home in June.

The Ireland series will be played in two phases: the ODIs will be played in Belfast's Stormont cricket ground respectively on May 14, 16 and 19 whereas the T20Is between Bangladesh and Ireland will be held at neutral venues in England.

June is one of the wettest months in Bangladesh, with the BCB having hosted one Test in 2015, a rainy draw against India in Fatullah. Considering the 120 points at stake, at 60 points for a win per Test match the wet conditions put Bangladesh and Australia's ability to earn maximum points at risk.

This will be Australia's third Test tour of Bangladesh, having played Tests here in 2006 and 2017. Bangladesh, however, have not played Test in Australia since 2003.

London's Oval will host the first match on May 22 while Chelmsford, Bristol and Edgbaston will host the remaining three T20Is of the series, respectively on May 24, 27 and 29.