Twitter reacts to return of ‘fielding king’ Mohammad Kaif's return in Indian outfit

After a bummer of a first game, Mohammad Kaif returned to his fielding form after with two impressive catches during the game against Sri Lankan legends. He also was crucial to India’s chances of getting to Sri Lanka’s total by scoring a 45-ball 46 runs chasing 140 set by the opposition.
Kaif or Neymar???
What a great game
Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel & Mohammed Kaif truly played like legends today 💓💓💓— Sunderdeep Singh (@SSunderdeep) March 10, 2020
Age is just a number
Dear Mohammed Kaif you won our heart again.. At tne age of 39 you are doing as if you are 29... Selectors should take him back in #indianteam #RoadSafteyWorldSeries— gaurav_rp (@gaurav7_rp) March 10, 2020
Thanks kaif bhai. aap aur Irfan bhai ne bahot achhi batting ki aur match jeeta diye aap logo ki wajah se maine match dekhna start kiya tha #MohammedKaif— shaikh Taj (@shaikhTaj92) March 10, 2020
Those chants of 'Mohammed Kaif.... Mohammed Kaif' in the stadium after he took the first catch 😍😍#RoadSafetyWorldSeries— Arvind Vashishth (@sensiblecricfan) March 10, 2020
Absolute nostalgia
Sabko hatao, legends ko wapas team me lo bhai! Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Kaif 🤩 This series is such a nostalgia for us 90s kids! #RoadSafetyWorldSeries— Guss (@virikian) March 10, 2020
Hahahahaha
@BCCI Replace Mohammed Kaif in place of Kedhar Jadhav #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #INDvSL— Bangaram 💥 (@JrTweeets) March 10, 2020
Thou shall not pass Mohammed Kaif. Electric on the field, forever.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 10, 2020
BRING MOHAMMED KAIF OUT OF RETIREMENT IMMEDIATELY! @BCCI #RoadSafetyWorldSeries— That Fat Guy (@vibhorguha) March 10, 2020
