Still think Ravindra Jadeja is India’s best spinner, admits Dilip Doshi

Following the brutal loss at the hands of New Zealand, former spinner Dilip Doshi has revealed that left-arm spinner Jadeja is easily one of India’s best spinner and not Ravichandran Ashwin. Doshi further reckoned that Ashwin’s lack of improvement is a key concern for Team India away from home.

Since making his debut in 2011 against West Indies, Ravichandran Ashwin was arguably one of the best spinners around the globe in the last decade. However, one issue that has been a trouble for the off-spinner is his performance away from home. In the recent series against New Zealand, Ashwin only played the First Test where he picked up three wickets, scoring a total of four runs in two innings.

Immediately in the second game, he was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja, who had an immediate impact in the field. Former Indian spinner Dilip Doshi was of the opinion that Jadeja is one of India’s best spinner at the moment, edging past Ashwin. He also added that Ashwin has not improved over the years to his potential level, which he thinks is a big concern.

"I still think Jadeja is the best spinner in this side. Ashwin has not improved over the years. I agree he is steady, but I feel he has not improved to a level where he should have been for whatever reason it may be," he said, reported Times of India.

The 72-year-old also was heavily critical of the spinners around the world, calling it a ‘problematic phase’ for spinners. The former left-arm spinner went on to reveal that Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon is arguably the best among the modern-day spinners. He admitted that his classical action and good attitude has kept spin in the modern-day loop.

"I would hate to say the art is dying, but it definitely is in a problematic phase, spin bowling all over the world is very ordinary now. But if you ask me, I like Nathan Lyon among modern-day spinners. He has a classical action and good attitude too. Otherwise, I don't see any hope," he concluded.