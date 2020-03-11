New T20 World champions Beth Mooney and Ash Gardener roped in for the Hundred

The recent batch of the overseas signing of the Hundred’s women’s competition features three players from the recently-crowned World Champions Australia including player of the tournament Beth Mooney. Australia’s Ash Gardner, Nicola Carey and Proteas’ Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon complete the batch.

The latest batch of the overseas signing of the Hundred’s women’s competition consists of five women - three Aussies, the new T20 champs, and a Proteas duo. The Hundred is a brand new of the game, hosted by the ECB, and will be taking off on July 22 in Worcester.

Each of the eight women's teams in The Hundred can have three overseas players in their 15-strong squad. Wednesday's (March 11) announcement is the latest batch of confirmed international signings, taking the total of overseas players who have been picked up by the teams to 18. Only two sides have so far filled up their allocation which means the remaining six teams still have one overseas space each to fill.

The star factor of the latest batch is the inclusion of recently concluded WT20 World Cup’s player of the series, Beth Mooney. Mooney had an outrageous campaign in the tournament to end her home summer, with 259 runs at an average of 64.75 in the gala event. The Aussie opener will be joining fellow Kangaroos Jess Jonassen and Meg Lanning in the Welsh Fire camp.

All-rounder Ash Gardner and fast-bowler Nicola Carey are the other two newly crowned World champs in the batch, signed by Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers respectively. South African all-rounders Marizanne Kapp, roped in by Oval Invincibles, and Chloe Tryon, picked up by London Spirit, complete the set of overseas players confirmed in the latest batch.

Gardner is the Phoenix's second overseas signing and will be joining forces with New Zealand's Sophie Devine to form their overseas battery with one more to join. Carey joins the Australian World Cup-winning skipper, Alyssa Healy, at the Superchargers while Tryon and West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin will combine for the Spirit.