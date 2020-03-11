Looking at things from a neutral perspective helped me calm down, attests Shreevats Goswami

Bengal's Shreevats Goswami revealed that never self-pitying and not playing the victim card helped him calm himself down even after being overshadowed by Wriddhiman Saha in his side. Goswami went on to recall his debut IPL season with the RCB and labelled it a different world with a glamorous team.

Twelve years down the lane, the U-19 World Cup triumph in Kuala Lumpur marked the beginning of a dreamy period in Bengal batsman Shreevats Goswami’s life. With the title came a golden opportunity when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) picked him up in the inaugural season of the IPL. Goswami not only got the opportunity to share the dressing room with Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Dale Steyn and Jacques Kallis as he even went on to bag the title of emerging player award to complete a dream season. The now 30-year-old labelled that phase an out of the world experience with a “rocking and glamourous team.”

"Even before that Under-19 World Cup final, the BCCI had announced each franchise could pick two players from our squad. We had already started dreaming and thinking about IPL, Dav Whatmore (head coach) had to strictly tell us 'listen boys, there's a World Cup final coming up.' It was that mad. We all got carried away by the attention, money. Virat (Kohli) and I were picked for RCB. Everyone called it a party franchise. We didn't win much that year, but we were a rocking team with the glamour element. It was a different world," Goswami told ESPN Cricinfo.

But reality hit him hard when he returned to the domestic setup to earn his up the ladder. Goswami’s entire career has been in the shadow of Wridhiman Saha in the Bengal side. It's quite evident from the fact that Goswami has managed to play just 55 first-class games in close to 12 years. And this season, having featured in 10 matches, he had to make way for the returning Saha in the grand finale against Saurashtra.

But the 30-year-old has taken the challenge in a good spirit as he shared that it has helped him calm himself down and enjoy his game. Goswami never played the victim card and is happy with his side winning games and bringing laurels to the state.

"Even in the IPL, Wriddhi is ahead of me in the pack at Sunrisers Hyderabad. But look, we are good friends, we have a good vibe together. Sometimes, I put on a third person's hat and think: 'If I was in his shoes and there was someone else behind me, would it have been any different? The answer is no.

"When you stop thinking about yourself and look at it from a neutral perspective, you get clarity. That has helped me calm down. This is how sport is and I have to accept it. I'm not the first person, I won't be the last to be in such a situation. So I've never felt pity on myself. If I keep thinking I am a victim of circumstances, I will never enjoy my cricket. And you play for a short time, 10 years, maybe 12-15 if you're fortunate. Why not play it with happiness? I cherish the travel, the friendships I've forged, the bonds, the feeling of being in a team and winning tournaments. I'm that kind of person," the wicket-keeper batsman concluded.