IND VS SA | Weather to play Spoilsport in Dharamsala ODI

As India get ready to face South Africa at home, Dharamshala weather may play spoilsport as temperature might fall as low as eight-degree on Thursday. The entire stadium was undercover on the eve of the game, with the chance of the game being derailed by rain is more than ever in Dharamsala.

India will look to get back to winning ways after suffering humiliating losses against New Zeland as they take on South Africa in the first One-Day International in Dharamsala. Whether they can do that or not will largely depend on the rain gods as the weather forecast clearly predicts a high chance of showers, around 90 per cent, during the day.

Although the ground has excellent drainage facilities, the all-important pitch has been wrapped in multiple layers of covers. Save for a miracle, it could remain that way on match day as well given the unfortunate weather forecast. The outfield close to the boundary markings is still reeling from the burst of rain in the wee hours of the pre-game day. The rain expectedly returned late in the evening and the general forecast, varying from light rain to thunderstorms, doesn't get much better until the weekend.

Dharamshala, as it mostly is, will stay pretty cool on match day as well. The weather forecast goes on to show that the temperature might fall as low as eight-degree Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to go only till 12-degree Celsius and the conditions might be windy enough which will add to the swing of the ball. There is also a good chance of precipitation on match day.

Incidentally, South Africa's 2019 tour opener was also washed out at this very venue after an unexpected September rain that lashed the city in the hours leading up to the night T20. On their part, HPCA has done well to cope with copious amounts of rainfall its expecting this time, having learnt their lesson from that washout and covering off every inch of greenery - and not just the pitch alone - as precaution three days out from the first ball. Should the rain relent - and that's a big if - a curtailed game could be on the cards.