IND VS SA | Need Faf Du Plesis and David Miller's experience to beat India, says Quinton de Kock

New South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has welcomed his predecessor Faf du Plessis to the One Day International squad as they prepare to meet India in Dharamsala on Thursday. Du Plessis was rested for the ODI series against Australia at home which the Proteas won 3-0 under de Kock's leadership.
Newly-appointed South African skipper Quinton de Kock must be brimming with confidence as his side managed to humiliate Australia (3-0) at home. But the skipper is also mindful of the fact that Indian series will be a different kettle of fish as he banks on experienced Faf du Plessis and David Miller to come good at some point in the series. The duo has enormous experience of playing in the cash-rich IPL and possess a considerable threat to India.
De Kock replaced du Plessis as skipper of the ODI team for the three-match series against England when du Plessis was surprisingly left out in a clear signal that his tenure was headed to an end. The 35-year-old du Plessis then decided to quit as South Africa captain across all three formats of cricket but said he would remain available for selection and after also being left out for the 3-0 home series win against Australia over the last fortnight, was restored to the squad for the three matches in India.
“Obviously, Faf (du Plessis) has come back. He plays a big role for us from the leadership point of view. He is here to help out the younger guys in the team. He adds a lot of value for us. He also knows he has lot of value to give to this team. His experience will be a big help for us in this series. He (Du Plessis) was given a chance to have a break. It’s been a long season so I think it was important to let him put his feet up for a while, just re-organise his thoughts. Just glad to have him back with us. We are undecided where he is going to bat at the moment but we will come up with the decision later,” said De Kock as quoted by Sportstar.
“We understand that we are coming here with quite an inexperienced side in these conditions but it’s important Faf, me, David Miller to help out these guys around, lead the way. Pass on our knowledge to the youngsters.”
After receiving a 3-nil drubbing from New Zealand, away from home, men in blue will feel secure in their abilities and try to continue their dominance at home. At times a half-strength India side can be good enough for visiting sides but the addition of Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar adds massive strength to the formation of the playing XI. Skipper de Kock admits to the threats that India poses and is ready to fight fire with fire.
“India is an unbelievable team, They have got great balance, but I am sure we are also coming here with a lot of confidence,” he added.
