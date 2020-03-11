IND vs SA | India looking to do away with saliva to shine the ball, shares Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has stated that India might do away with saliva to shine the ball amid large scale coronavirus outbreak adding that the medical team will make the call. Kumar has conceded that the medical team has advised them to steer clear from the fans, something he isn't very pleased with.

The widespread outbreak of COVID19 has gripped the world with fear and the field of cricket is no exception. With the number of cases in India crossing 60, returning Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared that India might limit the usage of saliva to shine the ball ahead of the series opener against South Africa in Dharamsala. The veteran pacer shared that the final call lies with the medical team and will be taken in a meeting today while pointing out that such a step might have a drastic effect on their bowling performance.

"We have thought about this thing (not using saliva) but I can't say right now we will not use saliva because if we don't use saliva then how will we shine the ball. Then we will get hit and you people will say you are not bowling well," Bhuvneshwar told TOI.

"But it's a valid point and let's see we will have a team meeting today and whatever instruction we get or whatever is the best option we will do. It all depends on the team doctor and what advice he gives us."

The 30-year-old added that the medical team has asked them to steer away from the fans but he doesn't seem very pleased with the idea of ignoring the very fans who cheer them year around. But he added that they will try and not go too close to their admirers.

"Few dos and don'ts which the team doctor wants us to do. Simple things like maintaining hygiene, keep washing your hands regularly and not going closer to fans and all those things. But we cannot avoid fans because they love us, they support us. In the meantime, we can try and not get too much closer to them. We can avoid as much as we can," he added.