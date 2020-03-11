IND vs SA | HPCA officials offer prayers to 'snake god' to keep rains away in Dharamsala

HPCA officials have a reason to worry because such erratic weather patterns are increasingly proving to be a headache for BCCI to schedule matches in a shrinking international window. But the people at this mountainous venue believe that the weather gods will not scupper their plans on Thursday.

The last international match here incidentally a T20I between India and South Africa was rained out in September last year. Refusing to take any chances with the weather this time around, HPCA officials offered their prayers here last week. HPCA secretary Sumit Sharma said that some of his officials have offered players at the Indru Nag Temple last week.

“Yes, some of our officials have offered players at the Indru Nag Temple last week. Since the last match in Dharamsala was abandoned because of heavy rain, we didn’t want to take a chance now,” said HPCA secretary Sumit Sharma.

There’s another interesting anecdote attached to this tradition, which is now a part of local folklore. Just days before the first international match was to be played at this venue, India vs England ODI in 2013 the state association officials rushed to their local deity.

They were rewarded with a full match without interruptions. But it’s believed that barring the periphery of the stadium premises, there was a heavy downpour that washed out Dharamsala and parts of Dharamkot and Mcleodganj, locals say. Incidentally, the last game between the two sides at the venue was washed out.