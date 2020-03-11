Finger-spinners are no more confident of themselves, believes Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has stated that finger spinners are no more confident of themselves as most of the spinners coming in are batting all-rounders. The former has also pleaded for the need to protect finger-spinners in times when the art of flighting the ball is becoming nearly extinct.

Wrist-spin is the most trendy buzzword in limited-overs cricket today. That specific art of bowling, which some feared would vanish with the advent of T20 cricket, has in fact thrived. In the ICC Men's T20I Player rankings, five of the top ten spots are occupied by wrist-spinners, including top two out of three. Legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who picked up above 400 wickets in Tests, has argued that tradition of finger-spinners is disappearing suggesting people have lost their faith in the art.

“I have played a lot of domestic cricket in the last five to six years and I can’t remember one striking spinner, who stood out for his skills or potential. There were a few decent bowlers, but not who I could say were bowlers for the future. As we can see, the tradition of finger-spin is disappearing because people believe that this art is not suited to today’s cricket. You can see this trend in the lower rung of bowlers who are convinced that there is no place for finger-spinners. It is as if they are not a part of the game anymore and in any case, they can’t change their style all of a sudden”, said Harbhajan as quoted by Sportstar.

There was a time when India was the nerve-centre for quality season spinners but these days there has been a drought of quality of spinners in India, which displays on the T20I bowling rankings, not even one Indian spinner name features. More importantly, spinners coming into the circuit are mostly wrist spinners, IPL teams prefer to field decent leggies as they bring a different dimension to the game. Harbhajan dwelled further on why India is failing to produce quality finger spinners and admitted that there is a famine of spinners in India.

“Even the finger-spinners are not confident of themselves. They are resigned to being a part of the game more as batting all-rounders. It helps them if they can bat a bit and continue to be finger-spinners. Most of them come across as batsmen who can bowl a bit. I have not seen one spinner who I feel would get me out on a good pitch. There is no doubt that there is a famine of spinners in India,” he added.